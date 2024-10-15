High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX

The HDS 6/14-4 CX is a single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Compact class with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and in-built hose reel with 15-metre pressure hose.

Economical, powerful and convenient: the HDS 6/14-4 CX is a single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the HDS Compact class with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and in-built hose reel with 15-metre pressure hose. The unique eco!efficiency mode ensures efficient, economical operation. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. With Servo Control, you can adjust the water flow and pressure directly on the trigger gun without having to set it down. The practical single-button operation and practical storage compartments for nozzles and other accessories and tools demonstrate the sophisticated operating concept. The machine is alsoequipped with large wheels and a steering roller, which ensure a high level of mobility, and features a robust chassis with integrated tanks for fuel and cleaning agents.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX: Economic efficiency
Economic efficiency
eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX: User-friendliness
User-friendliness
Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX: Storage
Storage
Lockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Integrated hose reel with 15 m pressure hose. For a large operating radius and effortless stowage (CX versions). Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
  • The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
  • Large water filter protects pump against damage.
  • Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
  • "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
  • Large integrated handles in the chassis.
  • Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 240 - 560
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW) 3,6
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 3,5
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 2,8
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 15
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 114,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 123,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1215 x 650 x 920

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Integrated fuel and detergent tank
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 CX
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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