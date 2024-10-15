The powerful HDS 7/16-4 C Classic is a three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Compact class. It has a water-cooled electric motor and extensive additional features. These include the unique eco!efficiency mode, which enables environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling is ensured by central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller ensure outstanding mobility. The robust chassis has integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. There are also practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.