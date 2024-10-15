High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
Three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled electric motor, eco!efficiency mode, integrated tanks, EASY!Force trigger gun, continuous pressure/water flow regulation and so much more.
The powerful HDS 9/17-4 C Classic is a three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner from the compact class. In addition to its robust water-cooled electric motor, the machine impresses with further extensive features. These include the unique eco!efficiency mode, which allows for particularly environmentally friendly and efficient operation. User-friendly handling is guaranteed by the central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller guarantee outstanding mobility. The hard-wearing chassis features integrated tanks for cleaning agents and fuel. There are also practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, withoutcompromising on robustness or longevity.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%.
User-friendlinessIntuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport.
Reliability
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|290 - 900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 170 / 3 - 17
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|6,5
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|121
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|129,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1040 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities