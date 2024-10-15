The powerful HDS 9/17-4 CX is a three-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Compact class. It has a water-cooled electric motor and extensive additional features. These include the unique eco!efficiency mode, which enables environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling is ensured by central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller ensure outstanding mobility. The robust chassis has integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. It also features practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity.