Uncompromising across the board: maximum pressure, maximum flow rate. The HDS 10/20-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner is the most powerful machine in the Kärcher middle class. An innovative eco!efficiency mode as well as a precise cleaning agent dosing unit and the optimised burner engineering reduce environmental pollution and also benefit your wallet, whereas the patented nozzle technology, ceramic piston, turbo blower as well as the excellent pump efficiency ensure the best cleaning results. The operability, which is characterised for example by an intuitive dashboard, LED displays, as well as a clever mobility concept that makes handling the machine and its transport extremely easy is also optimal. What's more all service and maintenance work is also simple as all components are easily accessible and operating data can be called up easily at any time.