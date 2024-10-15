High-pressure cleaners HDS 8/18-4 M
3-phase entry-level machine for the middle class: The HDS 8/18-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, electric motor impresses with its eco!efficiency mode, among other things.
The HDS 8/18-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with environmental and service friendliness, easy operation, good cleaning performance and operational safety. Steering roller/castor, rubber tyres, ergonomic push handle, suitability for stacker loading, and tilting aid guarantee comfortable transport. The eco!efficiency mode in conjunction with turbo blower, cleaning agent dosing unit, optimised burner engineering, service switch for water hardness regulation and high pump efficiency ensure maximum cleaning efficiency. Other features include the patented nozzle technology and specific accessories. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections. Other equipment features include exhaust monitoring, system care adaptation, the 3-piston axial pump and the heat-resistant chimney opening panelling. The machine also boasts a robust chassis. Easy access to all service-related components.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiencyProven and highly efficient burner technology. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
Operational safetyThe large, integrated water fine filter reliably protects the high-pressure pump against small dirt particles. The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Storage
- Safe and ample storage options for protective equipment, accessories and detergents.
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|5,5
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5,3
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|4,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|159,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|171,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- ANTI!Twist
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of production facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of sports facilities