High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 MX
Powerful, 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 MX with hose reel, 20 m high-pressure hose, 4-pole, electric motor, eco!efficiency mode and 2 cleaning agent tanks.
Because hot water cleans better: the HDS 9/18-4 MX is a powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor and in-built hose reel with 20-metre pressure hose. You benefit from a highly efficient cleaning performance, which is ensured by our patented nozzle technology, ceramic pistons, turbo blower and greater pump efficiency. The unique eco!efficiency mode, optimised burner engineering and other equipment features like the switch for water hardness regulation ensure just the right balance between the required cleaning performance and maximum environmental protection. You can also look forward to outstanding user-friendliness: the control panel is intuitive and ergonomic, just like the accessory storage compartments. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiencyProven and highly efficient burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Operational safetyThe large, integrated water fine filter reliably protects the high-pressure pump against small dirt particles. The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Storage
- Integrated hose reel with 20 m pressure hose. For a large operating radius and effortless stowage.
- Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|6,4
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5,8
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|4,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|164,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|176,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- ANTI!Twist
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities