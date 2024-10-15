Because hot water cleans better: the HDS 9/18-4 MX is a powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor and in-built hose reel with 20-metre pressure hose. You benefit from a highly efficient cleaning performance, which is ensured by our patented nozzle technology, ceramic pistons, turbo blower and greater pump efficiency. The unique eco!efficiency mode, optimised burner engineering and other equipment features like the switch for water hardness regulation ensure just the right balance between the required cleaning performance and maximum environmental protection. You can also look forward to outstanding user-friendliness: the control panel is intuitive and ergonomic, just like the accessory storage compartments. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use.