High-pressure cleaners HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
On our HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner, innovative boiler insulation reduces the power consumption of the electrically heated machine (12 kW) in the stand-by mode by 40%.
Greasy and oily dirt is most effectively tackled with high temperatures. The HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a maximum work temperature of 85°C, making it optimally equipped for such tasks, with a sustained temperature of 45°C made possible thanks to Servo Control and integrated high-speed heating chamber. The innovative equipment features of the electrically heated machine also include the new EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HDS E 8/16-4 M also impresses with outstanding energy efficiency. This is ensured, amongst other things, by thenew high-quality boiler insulation, which reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by 40%, and the patented eco!efficiency mode which allows the machine to work automatically in economical 60°C operation.
Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
- Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in stand-by mode.
- Unique eco!efficiency mode.
Particularly high work temperature
- Large water reservoir (max. 85°C).
- Up to 30 °C in continuous operation
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Servo Control
- For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 760
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 30 - max. 85
|Connected load (kW)
|17,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Heating output (kW)
|12
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|119,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|130,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Exhaust-free electric heating
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Servo Control
Application areas
- Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas