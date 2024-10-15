Environmentally-friendly and powerful entry-level machine in the Super class of hot water high-pressure cleaners: thanks to the eco!efficiency mode, precise cleaning agent dosing unit, service switch for water hardness regulation and optimised burner engineering, the HDS 11/18-4 S Basic offers economical operation and at the same time outstanding cleaning results. It is primarily the outstanding pump efficiency, patented nozzle technology, built-in ceramic pistons and turbo blower that make all of this possible. The sophisticated operating concept with intuitive control panel and LED displays ensures easy handling, while two steering rollers, large rubber-tyred wheels and the ergonomic push handles also make transport of the machine much easier. Servicing can also be carried out with the minimum of fuss, as all of the relevant components are easily accessible and all of the important operating data are easily retrievable.