High-pressure cleaners HDS 12/18-4 S Classic
The powerful HDS 12/18-4 S hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a high flow rate and optimised burner engineering for economical operation.
HDS 12/18-4 S: this entry-level machine in the Super class of Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners is characterised by a high water flow rate, meaning that it can even be operated with a second spray lance. The EASY!Force HD trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, thereby reducing the holding force for the operator to zero. The high-pressure cleaner is intuitive to operate and transport, and thanks to the eco!efficiency mode, optimised burner engineering and precise cleaning agent dosing, it is also highly efficient and environmentally-friendly. The patented nozzle technology, 3-piston axial pump with ceramic pistons and the turbo blower, among other features, ensure an outstanding cleaning performance, while operational safety is guaranteed at all times by precise exhaust monitoring. The robust, corrosion-resistant chassis can also withstand tough applications easily and is simply and conveniently constructed. This allows easy access to all of the important components and ensures that operating data can always be retrieved easily.
Features and benefits
High efficiency
- In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
- The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Machine operating data about duration of use and required service intervals can be retrieved.
Maximum efficiency
- Proven and highly efficient burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Storage
- Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
- Within easy reach for left-handed/right-handed operators and ideal for two-spray lance operation.
Detergent dosing unit
- The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Automatic rinsing at zero position.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|7,7
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|6,2
|Connected load (kW)
|8,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|179,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|191,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Option for the 2 spray lance operation
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities