This hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher's new Super Class stands out from the crowd thanks to its variety of equipment, excellent performance and efficiency. For example, the HDS 12/18-4 SX has an integrated hose reel with 20 metre high pressure hose. Some of the features that deliver the outstanding cleaning results include the patented nozzle technology, ceramic piston, turbo blower, increased pump efficiency and application-optimised accessories. Furthermore, the innovative eco!efficiency mode and other performance features, such as a precise detergent dosing unit and optimised burner engineering, ensure maximum efficiency and environmentally friendly operation of a machine whose simplicity of use and high mobility makes life really easy for its users. All maintenance and service work is also easy, thanks to easily retrievable operating data and easy to access components.