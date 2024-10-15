High-pressure cleaners HDS 5/11 U
The HDS 5/11 U hot water high-pressure cleaner is an attractively priced entry-level model with an innovative upright design for outstanding mobility and ergonomics.
HDS 5/11 U: the entry-level machine in the class of hot water high-pressure cleaners impresses with its sophisticated and innovative upright design. The horizontal design of the machine gives it a low weight and very compact dimensions. The benefit of this is that the machine is very easy to transport in estate cars and is easy to manoeuvre on uneven terrain thanks to its large wheels and push handle. The combination of patented nozzle technology, turbo blower and increased pump efficiency also ensures an ultra-efficient cleaning performance. Comfortable working is made possible by the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the user to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections. Simple operation and storage options for the hose and spray lance round off the machine's extensive features.ions for the hose and spray lance add to the machine's extensive equipment.
Features and benefits
Innovative upright designEffortless transport over steps or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces.
Water fine filterEfficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Easy to remove from outside.
Compact designSpace-saving storage and transport. Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transportation. Also ideal for smaller service vehicles.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|110 / 11
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|2,2
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|2,4
|Fuel tank (l)
|6,5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|68,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|77,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|618 x 618 x 994
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities