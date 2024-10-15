HDS 5/11 U: the entry-level machine in the class of hot water high-pressure cleaners impresses with its sophisticated and innovative upright design. The horizontal design of the machine gives it a low weight and very compact dimensions. The benefit of this is that the machine is very easy to transport in estate cars and is easy to manoeuvre on uneven terrain thanks to its large wheels and push handle. The combination of patented nozzle technology, turbo blower and increased pump efficiency also ensures an ultra-efficient cleaning performance. Comfortable working is made possible by the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the user to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections. Simple operation and storage options for the hose and spray lance round off the machine's extensive features.ions for the hose and spray lance add to the machine's extensive equipment.