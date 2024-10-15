High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St

With a water flow of 900 l/h and a pressure of 140 bar, the oil-heated HDS 9/14-4 ST stationary hot water high-pressure unit removes greasy dirt, for example from vehicles.

A high level of efficiency with the use of hot water and a flexible operating concept are just two of the many advantages of our oil-heated HDS 9/14-4 ST stationary hot water high-pressure unit, for example in self-service wash centres or vehicle workshops. The combination of hot water and the high water flow of 900 l/h is perfect for removing oily and greasy dirt. An extensive safety concept and a comprehensive range of accessories, which allows very individual configuration of the system, are further advantages. The safety concept includes monitoring of the emission temperature, dry-running protection and integrated, automatic pressure relief. New innovations from Kärcher, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners complete the picture of a sophisticated, high-performance system. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force ofthe high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St: Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Long service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St: Burner engineering
Burner engineering
High heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St: High efficiency
High efficiency
Efficient and economical cleaning thanks to the use of hot water. Short set-up times reduce working hours.
Flexible operating concept
  • Central control panel on the machine.
  • Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 930
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW) 6,4
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 5,8
Water inlet 3/4″
Number of users at one time 1
Portability stationary
Protection (A) 16
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 146,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 151,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1110 x 565 x 690

Scope of supply

  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • System pressure relief
  • Flame monitoring
  • Prepared for Servo Control
  • Prepared for remote operation
  • Detergent function: Suction

Equipment

  • RM1 dosage
  • Dry-running protection
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/14-4 St
Application areas
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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