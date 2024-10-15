Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic

The HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner stands out thanks to a working pressure of 1000 bar, an hourly flow rate of 900 l and a bypass trigger gun. Removes even extremely stubborn dirt.

Ideal for universal use in the construction industry and other industrial applications: our versatile HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class. At the heart of the machine is an extremely powerful industrial high-pressure pump by WOMA with high volumetric effectiveness. Equipped with a bypass trigger gun, the HD 9/100-4 has a working pressure of 1000 bar and a flow rate of 900 l of water per hour, thereby removing even the most stubborn dirt quickly and reliably.

Features and benefits
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic: Powerful industrial high-pressure pump
Powerful industrial high-pressure pump
Plunger made from carbide for a long service life. Maintenance-friendly design that makes replacing wear parts such as valves, seals and plungers easy. Central valve design for high volumetric effectiveness.
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic: User-friendly WOMA trigger gun
User-friendly WOMA trigger gun
Ergonomic handle and lightweight design for ease of operation. Reduced trigger forces for effortless working.
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic: Durable and robust
Durable and robust
Low operation and service costs. Prevents any sudden recoil for the user, as the pressure is built up slowly when pulling the trigger gun.
Outstanding mobility
  • Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size.
  • A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications

Technical data

Working pressure (bar/MPa) 1000 / 100
Flow rate (l/h) 980
Inlet temperature (°C) 45
Fuel Electric
Motor rating (kW) 35
Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380 - 415
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pump type Crankshaft
Weight without accessories (kg) 378
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 392
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 395,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) ( ) 1395 x 789 x 1088

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: UHP trigger gun (Dump Gun)
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 750 mm
  • Flat jet nozzle

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 20 m
  • Safety valve
  • Elapsed time counter
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Construction industry
  • Industry
  • Transport
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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