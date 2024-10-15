Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/50 Ge Cage
This product uses up to 500 bar of pressure to remove even the most stubborn dirt. The robust cage design provides all-round protection and enables safe crane loading. With sack-trolley principle for easy transportation.
Handy and convienent: The lance holder and the integrated hose hook ensures that the accessory is ready at the machine. The hour meter always shows the exact operating time of the pump. Safe Storage: Accessories and tools are stored in a protected box. Easy to move: The pushcart principle makes it possible to eassily transport the machine even to areas that are difficult to access. Reliable and safe: Kärchers high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. The optional dry-run cut-out protects the machine as well as the user.
Features and benefits
Industrial spray gun
- Robust and durable: The new Kärcher industrial trigger gun was designed specially for heavy-duty use.
Speed regulation
- The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 - max. 500 / 15 - max. 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 900
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 690
|Motor rating (kW)
|16
|Pump type
|Maximum performance Kärcher crankshaft pump
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|122
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|150
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|930 x 800 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Industrial trigger gun
- Stainless steel spray lance: 700 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Electro start
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Heavy duty
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter