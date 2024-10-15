For safely vacuuming very large quantities of dusts that are hazardous to health, with dust class M certificate and also permitted for use in Ex Zone 22: our IVS 100/55 M Z22 super-class industrial vacuum with powerful 5.5 kW side channel blower. The highly efficient machine (IE2) is suitable for both stationary and mobile continuous use and, thanks to the integrated soft start-up function, can even be operated using normal 16-amp industrial power sockets. The horizontal filter shaker with gearbox ensures optimum cleaning of the large M-approved star filter, whereby the gearbox for targeted power transmission consistently produces equally good filter cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force applied by the user. The set-down mechanism of the 100-litre stainless steel container also reinforces the user-friendliness of the machine. The clever concept is rounded off by numerous options for safely storing accessories.