The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me is a compact and extra robust industrial vacuum. Castors and power cord are oil-resistant, emphasizing just how suited the durable machine is to use in tough day-to-day industry. Picking the machine up using a forklift is also possible. The vacuum cleaner offers a 100-litre stainless steel container and tilting chassis – perfect for vacuuming large quantities of liquids and/or mostly dust-free solids such as shavings. These can be perfectly separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. The stainless steel version makes the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum into a versatile machine. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed without problems. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head guarantees high flexibility and tangle-free vacuuming. During vacuuming, the current filling level can be easily read from the drainage pipe. Drainage can becarried out either using the drainage tube or the tilting chassis.