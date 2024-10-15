Industrial vacuums IVR-L 100/30 Sc
The powerful IVR-L 100/30 liquid and swarf vacuum. With wear-free side channel blower. Designed for three-shift operation in production facilities. Extra long service life.
The IVR-L 100/30: a durable and powerful industrial vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metalworking industry. The robust design ensures the vacuum cleaner has a long service life despite the toughest industrial applications. The 3-shift side channel blower of the IVR-L 100/30 is designed for shift operation. This also makes the machine suitable for stationary applications in production. When vacuuming liquids, the current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. The collecting container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated from a standing position.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blower
- A side channel blower offers high suction power and durability. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Visual filling level indicator
- Always stay up to date: the filling level is visible at all times when vacuuming.
- Emptying can be carried out as required via the filling level hose.
Robust and reliable
- Ideal for use in the metals processing industry.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|87,5 / 315
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,45
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|132
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|132
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|132
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|850 x 760 x 1800
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no