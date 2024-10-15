Industrial vacuums IVC 60/12-1 Tact Ec
Compact industrial vacuum with automatic filter cleaning system and wear-free EC motor for non-stop use. Ideal for fine dusts in production areas – also suitable for stationary use.
The IVC 60/12-1 Tact EC is a compact industrial vacuum that is ideal for cleaning production machines and environments.Its wear-free EC motor makes it the perfect candidate for demanding continuous applications. The vacuum cleaner has automatic filter cleaning, is suitable for fine dusts and can also be used as a stationary suction device in conjunction with production or packaging machines.
Features and benefits
Low-wear EC turbineBrushless design for low-wear operation. Suitable for three-shift operation thanks to a minimum service life of 5000 hours.
Tact automatic filter cleaning systemAutomatic filter cleaning through targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filterClear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|62,5 / 225
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|244 / 24,4
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,95
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|59
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off