Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap

The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for manufacturing areas and production machinery. Its side channel blower is wear-resistant, making the vacuum ideal for continuous use.

The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. With its wear-resistant side channel blower, the machine is also suitable for continuous use and is therefore ideal as a stationary extraction unit in production and packaging machines. Manual filter cleaning extends the filter life considerably.

Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
A side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) 
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) 
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 68 / 244,8
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 286 / 28,6
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,9
Weight without accessories (kg) 88
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 1240

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

