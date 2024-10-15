Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H ACD
The IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine, mobile and robust mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner impresses when it comes to picking up fine and coarse combustible types of dust.
Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with an H-filter and certified for dust class H. The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Dust class HOverall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaningFilter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Fitted with two blower motors
- For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
- Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter
- For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
- Maximum safety thanks to 2-stage filter system with optimum separation degree.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|106
|Vacuum (mbar)
|225
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,6
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|1,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|39,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|645 x 655 x 1150
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For picking up combustible types of dust