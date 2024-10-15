Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 Lp
IVS 100/40 M Lp super-class industrial vacuum with 4 kW side channel blower for continuous use. The integrated Longopac® disposal system enables the disposal of suction media with very little dust.
The smallest model from our range of super-class industrial vacuums with Longopac® disposal system: the IVS 100/40 Lp for vacuuming solids such as large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts. Here, the waste is fed directly to the Longopac® disposal bags and can then be removed virtually dust-free. The filter system with its large but – thanks to its 16 pleats – still highly compact star filter, is cleaned thoroughly by a horizontal filter shaker. Here, a special gearbox ensures consistent cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force applied by the user. With the reliable and efficient (IE2) three-phase motor and the powerful 4 kW side channel blower, the vacuum cleaner is also equipped for challenging tasks in continuous operation. Accessories can be accommodated so that they are safe for transportation and cannot be lost, while an optional remote control once again demonstrates the variety of equipment on the basic model.
Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal systemEnables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|61,1 / 220
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|175 / 17,5
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|4,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|155
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|155,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1465
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no