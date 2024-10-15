Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 M

Certified for dust class M: IVS 100/40 M super-class industrial vacuum for vacuuming large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health. With 4 kW side channel blower and three-phase motor.

The entry-level model in our super-class industrial vacuum range with dust class M certification is already making its mark with impressive performance values and excellent equipment. The IVS 100/40 M has an efficient three-phase motor (IE2) with soft start-up in order to prevent peaks in power when starting the machine along with a powerful 4.0 kW side channel blower. The large star filter reliably picks up fine dusts that are hazardous to health, while the horizontal filter shaker means that cleaning the filter system couldn't be easier for the user. This is ensured by the integrated gearbox for targeted power transmission. How much or how little force is applied by the user therefore has no influence on the cleaning results. Another benefit is the many options for storing accessories. As a result, these are stored safely during the working day and when the machine is being transported. The IVS 100/40 M is designed for continuous operation, which is clearly demonstrated by a 100-litre stainless steel container with convenient set-down mechanism. An optional remote control supplements its wide range of equipment.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 M: Dust class M
Dust class M
Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 M: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 M: Manual IVS filter cleaning
Manual IVS filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filter
  • Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 138 / 500
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 175 / 17,5
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 4,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 142
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 159,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1202 x 686 x 1465

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
