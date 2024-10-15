Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp

Our IVS 100/55 Lp super-class industrial vacuum with Longopac® disposal system, 5.5 kW side channel blower and horizontal filter shaker can reliably vacuum even large quantities of rubble.

An integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags is just one of the standard equipment details of our IVS 100/55 Lp super-class industrial vacuum. This disposal system enables the virtually dust-free disposal of large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts easily collected by this vacuum cleaner. This performance is based in particular on a 5.5 kW side channel blower, the large 16-pleated star filter approved for dust class M and the reliable highly efficient (IE2) three-phase motor. Despite this high output, the vacuum cleaner can also be easily operated at a conventional 16-amp industrial power socket and used continuously. The filter is shaken horizontally and has a gearbox which enables targeted power transmission. The filter is therefore always cleaned with the same excellent results regardless of how much force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stowed directly on the machine so that they are not lost, while an optional remote control which can switch the vacuum cleaner on and off from a distance of up to 30 m is available as required.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp: Safe Longopac® disposal system
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Enables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 5.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp: Manual IVS filter cleaning
Manual IVS filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 138 / 500
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 240 / 24
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 5,5
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 158
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 158,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1202 x 771 x 1470

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp
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LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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