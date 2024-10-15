Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 Lp
Our IVS 100/55 Lp super-class industrial vacuum with Longopac® disposal system, 5.5 kW side channel blower and horizontal filter shaker can reliably vacuum even large quantities of rubble.
An integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags is just one of the standard equipment details of our IVS 100/55 Lp super-class industrial vacuum. This disposal system enables the virtually dust-free disposal of large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts easily collected by this vacuum cleaner. This performance is based in particular on a 5.5 kW side channel blower, the large 16-pleated star filter approved for dust class M and the reliable highly efficient (IE2) three-phase motor. Despite this high output, the vacuum cleaner can also be easily operated at a conventional 16-amp industrial power socket and used continuously. The filter is shaken horizontally and has a gearbox which enables targeted power transmission. The filter is therefore always cleaned with the same excellent results regardless of how much force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stowed directly on the machine so that they are not lost, while an optional remote control which can switch the vacuum cleaner on and off from a distance of up to 30 m is available as required.
Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal systemEnables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 5.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|138 / 500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|240 / 24
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|5,5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|158
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|158,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 771 x 1470
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no