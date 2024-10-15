Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp

The 7.5 kW IVS 100/75 Lp super-class industrial vacuum is equipped with the Longopac® alternative disposal system and is ideal even for vacuuming large quantities of heavy rubble.

Perfect for vacuuming solids such as very large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts (also with long hose): the IVS 100/75 Lp super-class industrial vacuum with integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags. This clever disposal system not only enables the disposal of suction media with very little dust, it also does away with the need for a separate container. Driven by a powerful three-phase motor (IE2) with soft start-up, the vacuum cleaner has a 7.5 kW side channel blower alongside an M-approved star filter and is also suitable for continuous operation. The filter is cleaned by means of a horizontal filter shaker with comfort gearbox for targeted power transmission. This means that the cleaning results remain equally as good, regardless of how little force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stored directly on the machine so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost. An optionally available remote control also enables the machine to be switched on and off from a distance (up to 30 m).

Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Enables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 7.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaning
Manual IVS filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with a large star filter
  • Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 148 / 536
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 305 / 30,5
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 7,5
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 173
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 187,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1202 x 686 x 1465

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

