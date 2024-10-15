The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner that impresses with its excellent performance and certified disinfection¹⁾. Optimum cleaning power is achieved thanks to the powerful steam pressure of 4 bar. The infinitely variable steam flow control and the VapoHydro function for the infinitely variable control of the steam saturation allow the machine to be adapted perfectly to the cleaning task in question. The two-tank system can be permanently filled and enables a fast heat-up time and uninterrupted work. The temperature display also helps to achieve optimum cleaning results. The machine cleans entirely without chemicals and is suitable for universal use. The comprehensive equipment package includes two floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cable hook, a holder for tubes for space-saving storage, and more besides. (¹⁾According to prEN 16615, PVC floor, machine: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with slats, 30 cm/sec., max. steam pressure, min. VapoHydro). Test germ: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541)r nozzle with slats, 30 cm/sec, max. steam pressure, min. VapoHydro), test bacteria: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541)