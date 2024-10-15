The easy-to-use SGV 8/5 steam vacuum cleaner delivers impressive cleaning results thanks to its high steam pressure (8 bar), a hot water temperature of approx. 70 °C and three-stage steam flow control. Cleaning is environmentally friendly and completely chemical-free. The handy self-cleaning function of the SGV 8/5 guarantees lasting hygienic cleanliness. Another standout benefit of the machine is how easy and convenient it is to operate, for example via the display showing the operating status and any service/error messages. The seven different steam/vacuum operating modes can be selected quickly and easily using the EASY Operation rotary switch, whilst the ergonomic steam/suction gun allows the steam flow, rinsing mode and vacuum function to be controlled directly and flexibly during operation. The energy-efficient and noise-reduced eco!efficiency mode also makes it suitable for work in noise-sensitive areas. The comprehensive range of accessories is stored on the machine itself and protected from dirt, meaning that they are always to hand without having to search for them.