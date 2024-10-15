Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic
With batteries as standard: the battery powered KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic industrial sweeper with high area performance for emission-free applications in noise-sensitive areas.
From the outset, our KM 120/250 R Bp Pack Classic industrial sweeper features everything construction companies, the metalworking industry and foundries value: a robust design for tough applications in dusty environments, an emission-free, electric drive and even batteries are already included in the scope of supply. In addition, the machine is so quiet that it is also perfect for use in noise-sensitive inside and outside areas. The innovative Flexible Footprint System ensures optimum cleaning results, whereby the brushes are optimally adapted to the relevant surface. Coarse and fine waste is reliably removed and taken away to the large waste container with hydraulic high container emptying, while the resistant pocket filter is reliably cleaned using a vibration motor. Other practical features such as the resistant solid rubber tyres round off the sophisticated overall package.
Features and benefits
Robust design of the machine for safe workPermits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motorThe large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicingSimple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools.
Dustpan principle
- Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
- Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
- Low dust production.
Flexible Footprint System
- Excellent sweeping results.
- Low brush wear.
- Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Simple and safe emptying of waste.
- Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/kW)
|36 / 5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|7200
|Working width (mm)
|900
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1500
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|360
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3,5
|Waste container (l)
|250
|Climbing ability (%)
|14
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1200
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1200
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1200
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2082 x 1250 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for companies in the construction sector, metalworking industry and foundries
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites