Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R D
Diesel-powered, fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with three-wheel rear steering. For tackling tough jobs in the building material or metal-working industries, foundries and other dirt-intensive sectors.
The KM 130/300 R D industrial sweeper is ideal for low-consumption diesel operation and impresses with excellent drive performance. This robust machine is suitable for extreme jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal-working industries or foundries and in all other dirt-intensive sectors. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine sweepings and coarse dirt are reliably vacuumed. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear and tear to a minimum. The main roller brush can be easily changed without tools. The waste container automatically closes during transport. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is optimally accessible and can be easily changed without the need for tools. The motor is also easy to access. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it enters the motor and increases the service life considerably.
Features and benefits
Robust constructionSolid steel frame. Hard-wearing industrial motors with water cooling. Fully hydraulic traction drive.
Effective filter for a long service lifeFlat pleated filter with 5.5 m² filter area. Effective filter cleaning with dual scraper. For dust-free sweeping.
Outstanding user-friendlinessEASY Operation operating concept. Easy cab access. Exceptional ease of servicing.
Various drive types
- Electric drive.
- Diesel engines conforming to industrial standard.
- Lpg engine for indoor and outdoor use.
Flexible Footprint System
- Optimum sweeping results.
- Low brush wear.
- Optimum adjustment to different floor surfaces.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Emptying the waste is safe and easy.
- High container lift up to 1.42 m.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easily adapts to individual cleaning requirements.
- Impressive equipment (e.g. comfort cab, air-conditioner, heating).
- Second side brush available on request.
Fully hydraulic traction drive and main sweeper roller/side brush drive
- Very low-maintenance.
- No wear and tear.
- Very long-lasting.
Cyclone prefilter
- Increased lifetime of the motor filter.
- Longer maintenance intervals.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Drive – Power (kW)
|15,8
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|13000
|Working width (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1300
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1550
|Waste container (l)
|300
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|10
|Filter area (m²)
|5,5
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|951
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|951
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2040 x 1330 x 1430
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- Building material processing plants
- Metal casting plants
- Metal processing plants
- Storage areas
- Construction sites
- Iron and steelworks
- Material processing plants