The KM 150/500 R D industrial sweeper is ideal for low-consumption diesel operation and impresses with excellent drive performance. This robust machine is suitable for extreme jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal-working industries or foundries and in all other dirt-intensive sectors. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine sweepings and coarse dirt are reliably vacuumed. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear and tear to a minimum. The main roller brush can be easily changed without tools. The waste container automatically closes during transport. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be easily changed without the need for tools. The motor is also easy to access. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it enters the motor and increases the service life considerably.and can be changed without the need for any tools. And the engine is also easy to reach. The basic functions can be conveniently operated with a rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it reaches the engine’s filter and increases service life considerably.