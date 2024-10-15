Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R D
Diesel-powered, fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with three-wheel rear steering. For tackling tough jobs in the building material or metal-working industries, foundries and other dirt-intensive sectors.
The KM 150/500 R D industrial sweeper is ideal for low-consumption diesel operation and impresses with excellent drive performance. This robust machine is suitable for extreme jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal-working industries or foundries and in all other dirt-intensive sectors. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine sweepings and coarse dirt are reliably vacuumed. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear and tear to a minimum. The main roller brush can be easily changed without tools. The waste container automatically closes during transport. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be easily changed without the need for tools. The motor is also easy to access. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it enters the motor and increases the service life considerably.and can be changed without the need for any tools. And the engine is also easy to reach. The basic functions can be conveniently operated with a rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it reaches the engine’s filter and increases service life considerably.
Features and benefits
Efficient filter systemFlat pleated filter with 7 m² filter area. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. For dust-free sweeping.
Comfortable workspaceAll control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach. All displays within view. Optional: cabs with heating or air-conditioning.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicingVery simple technology with tried-and-tested components: fully hydraulic drive, electric rather than electronic. Easy access to the motor compartment for quick and easy servicing. Main sweeper roller and flat pleated filter can be changed without tools.
Diesel operation
- Long work intervals.
- Powerful motorisation
Optional four-wheel chassis
- Improves traction on slippery surfaces and uneven surface.
- Increases ride comfort and safety.
- Ideal for use on sensitive surfaces due to low surface pressure.
Hydraulic high container emptying
- Emptying the waste is safe and easy.
- High dump system up to 1.52 m.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easily adapts to individual cleaning requirements.
- Impressive equipment (e.g. comfort cab, air-conditioner, heating).
- Second and third side brushes available on request.
Fully hydraulic traction drive and main sweeper roller/side brush drive
- Very low-maintenance.
- No wear and tear.
- Very long-lasting.
Cyclone prefilter
- Increased lifetime of the motor filter.
- Longer maintenance intervals.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Drive – Power (kW)
|18,6
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|18000
|Working width (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1500
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1800
|Waste container (l)
|500
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|12
|Filter area (m²)
|7
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1440
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1440
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2442 x 1570 x 1640
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports