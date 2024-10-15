Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R LPG
LPG-operated, fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with three-wheel rear-wheel steering. For tough applications in construction material and metalworking companies or foundries, as well as other industries that are subject to dirty conditions.
The robust, fully hydraulic and LPG-operated industrial sweeper KM 150/500 R LPG for the indoor and outside area is suitable for extreme applications, e.g. in construction material and metalworking companies or foundries, as well as in all other industries with dirty conditions. Thanks to the dustpan principle fine waste and coarse dirt are reliably picked up. The sweeper roller is automatically adapted to floor unevenness and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear to a minimum. The main sweeper roller can be changed in an instant without any tools. The waste container closes automatically during transport. Two horizontal flat pleated filters also ensure clean air conditions in very dusty conditions. The filter cleaning is done at the touch of a button with an extremely effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and is easy to change without the need for any tools. And the engine is also easy to reach. The basic functions can be conveniently operated with a rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept. A cyclone prefilter cleans the air before it reaches the filter of the motor and increases the service life considerably.
Features and benefits
Efficient filter system
- Flat pleated filter with 7 m² filter area.
- Effective cleaning with dual scraper.
- For dust-free sweeping.
Comfortable workspace
- All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
- All displays within view.
- Optional: cabs with heating or air conditioning.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
- Very simple technology with tried-and-tested components: fully hydraulic drive, electric rather than electronic.
- Easy access to the motor compartment for quick and easy servicing.
- Main sweeper roller and flat pleated filter can be changed without tools.
Classic version with diesel drive
- Simple operation via lever.
- Large pocket filter with 10.5 m² filter area.
- Fully hydraulic traction drive.
LPG drive
- For indoor and outdoor use.
- Low CO₂ emissions.
- LPG bottle is easy to change.
Dual scraper
- Highly effective filter cleaning.
- Can be operated at the push of a button.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easily adapts to individual cleaning requirements.
- Impressive equipment (e.g. comfort cab, air conditioning, heating).
- With second and third side brushes on request.
Fully hydraulic traction drive and main sweeper roller/side brush drive
- Very low-maintenance.
- No wear and tear.
- Very long-lasting.
Cyclone prefilter
- Increased lifetime of the motor filter.
- Longer maintenance intervals.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|LPG
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive – Power (kW)
|22
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|18000
|Working width (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1500
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1800
|Waste container (l)
|500
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|12
|Filter area (m²)
|7
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1317
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1317
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1317
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2540 x 1720 x 1640
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Application areas
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports