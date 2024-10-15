KM 70/30 C is the successor for our KSM 690. The development is based on the very successful KM 70/20 C with all their outstanding features. Mainroller brush and side brush of KM 70/30 C are electrically driven, so sweeping corners i.e. is very simple.The push handle is triple adjustable, also foldable and offers high ease of use. Main roller brush and side brush are easily height adjustable and therefore adaptive to different surfaces. The adjustment of the main roller brush is quickly done by a knob in 6 steps. The 12-V battery and the corresponding charger (230V, safety plug) are on-board.