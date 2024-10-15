Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R G
Comfortable and modern ride-on sweeper for professional use in outdoor and indoor area for areas from 8000 – 10,400 square metres/h.
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION: Drive: - Honda motor 6.7 kW - 1 pedal for forward and reverse motion - Small turning circle (3350 mm) - Automatic parking brake with vacuum technology - Automatic motor shutdown when you leave seat Sweeping/vacuuming system: The machine works according to the throw-over principle, i.e. the waste is transported into the dirt container at the back via the sweeper roller.The sweeper roller is floating and automatically adapted to ground unevenness. Both the filter and the main sweeper roller can be exchanged without any tools.The coarse dirt flap allows the pick-up of coarse dirt, such as cans, grit, gravel or wet leaves.The side brush and the sweeper roller are driven hydraulically.A second side brush is available as an option.Dirt container: The two 50-litre dirt containers can be removed at the side Operation: The side brush and the main sweeper roller can be lowered using a switch. Forward and reverse motion are controlled via a single pedal.
Features and benefits
Impact protectionProtects the sweeper and obstacles within the area being cleaned.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemThe filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Easy to maintainFilter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY Operation operating concept
- Clear and logical arrangement of all controls in the handle and field of view for ease of use.
- Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Drive – Power (kW)
|6,7
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|8000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|10400
|Working width (mm)
|700
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1300
|Waste container (l)
|100
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|8
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|340
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|300
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2006 x 1005 x 1343
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
Videos
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Perfect for building service contractors, in the retail sector or public buildings.
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses