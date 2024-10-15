Vacuum sweeper KM 105/100 R Bp
Ride-on vacuum sweeper with Tact filter cleaning system, unique rotating side brush (optional), main roller brush is automatically adjusted appropriate to wear via Teach system and new sweeping concept.
Individually configurable vacuum sweeper, available with manual or electro-hydraulic container lift. Optional, patented rotating side brush allows cleaning in corners in a single pass! Cleans in a single pass, unlike other machines which need 5 to 7 passes. (Cleans in three passes without rotating side brush due to this new sweeping concept). The position of the main roller brush between the rear wheels allows driving over high kerbs without damage to the sweeping system. The Teach system automatically adjusts the main roller brush appropriate to wear for constant, optimal sweeping results. There are three contact pressures to choose from, depending on the surface and type of dirt. A further feature is the patented, fully automatic Tact filter cleaning system for dust-free operation and the patented Kärcher Intelligent Key system, which, among other things, controls the assignment of different user rights. The multifunctional display provides clear menu guidance in 28 languages and displays, e.g. information on roller brush wear or the selected roller brush contact pressure.
Features and benefits
Rotating side brush (optional)
- No more tedious sweeping by hand.
- Cleans in corners in a single pass.
- Removes the need for manual pre-cleaning or multiple passes, thereby saving on costs.
Innovative, highly effective and automatic Tact filter cleaning system
- Consistently clean pores for an optimal cleaning result.
- Automatic cleaning.
- Filter elements with 4x performance.
Teach system
- Automatic roller brush correction according to wear.
- Three contact pressures adjustable at the push of a button.
- Less wear and tear in Eco mode.
Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Programmable in 28 different languages.
- Assignment of user rights for machine settings.
- Machine can only be operated with Kärcher Intelligent Key.
Roller brush on rear axle
- Easier to drive over high kerbs.
- Easy roller brush access, brush roller replacement in less than 5 minutes.
- Roller brush can be checked within seconds.
Control panel
- Machine data is shown on the display (e.g. main sweeper roller wear display).
- Colour coding.
- EASY Operation switch for machine start, transport and sweeping function.
Power Plus concept
- Excess power generated in motion is transferred to a battery.
- When driving uphill, the additional power is used for the motor.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Electric
|Drive type
|Battery
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6300
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|8700
|Working width (mm)
|640
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1050
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1450
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|240
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Waste container (l)
|100
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|500
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1800 x 1250 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
- Crescent-shaped sweeping side brush
Equipment
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Start-stop system
- Teach system
- Power Plus system
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Tact filter cleaning
- Multifunction display
- Individual user languages/user rights
- Shared service concept
- Home Base fastening possibility
- Main sweeper roller on rear axle
- Dynamic sweeping
Application areas
- Car parks
- Production systems
- Logistics areas
- Hotels
- Retail
- Storage areas
- Paths