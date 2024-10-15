Vacuum sweeper KM 125/130 R Bp
Thanks to Tact filter cleaning you work almost dust-free with this ride-on vacuum sweeper. On top of this, the Teach system and the optional sweeping crescent side brush save time and resources.
Save both time and resources at the same time. And if the KM 125/130 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper being fitted with environmentally-friendly electric drive isn't enough, you also save time and resources thanks to the well thought-out sweeping concept which halves the number of passes when sweeping corners compared to other machines. If you choose the optional sweeping crescent side brush, a single pass is enough to sweep corners, without any manual sweeping of corners. Even large steps can be passed over harmlessly since the main sweeper roller is placed between the rear wheels, while the Teach System monitors wear and tear, automatically adapting the roller to the height as required, always guaranteeing the best possible sweeping results. Three contact pressures can be set at the push of a button to accommodate different levels of dirt and types of surfaces. The patented Tact filter cleaning ensures dust-free work, and the Kärcher Intelligent Key System makes setting up different user privileges easy. The multifunctional display shows important parameters such as information about roller brush wear and the selected contact pressure.
Features and benefits
Sweeping crescent side brush
- No more tedious sweeping by hand.
- Cleans in corners in a single pass.
- Removes the need for manual pre-cleaning or multiple passes, thereby saving on costs.
Innovative, highly effective and automatic Tact filter cleaning system
- Consistently clean pores for an optimal cleaning result.
- Automatic cleaning.
- Filter elements with 4x performance.
Teach system
- Automatic roller brush correction according to wear.
- Three contact pressures selectable at the push of a button.
- Less wear and tear in Eco mode.
Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Programmable in 28 different languages.
- Assignment of user rights for machine settings.
- Machine can only be operated with Kärcher Intelligent Key.
Roller brush on rear axle
- Easier to drive over high kerbs.
- Easy roller brush access, brush roller replacement in less than 5 minutes.
- Roller brush can be checked within seconds.
Control panel
- Machine data is shown on the display (e.g. main sweeper roller wear display).
- Colour coding.
- EASY Operation switch for machine start, transport and sweeping function.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Hydraulic
|Drive – Power (V/kW)
|24 / 2,15
|Drive type
|Battery
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|10000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|13600
|Working width (mm)
|880
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1250
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1700
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 4
|Waste container (l)
|130
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|840
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1800 x 1500 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
- Crescent-shaped sweeping side brush
Equipment
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Start-stop system
- Teach system
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Tact filter cleaning
- Multifunction display
- Individual user languages/user rights
- Shared service concept
- Home Base fastening possibility
- Main sweeper roller on rear axle
- Dynamic sweeping
Videos
Application areas
- Car parks
- Production systems
- Logistics areas
- Hotels
- Retail
- Storage areas
- Paths