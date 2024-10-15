Vacuum sweeper KM 125/130 R Bp Pack
Easily customisable, ride-on vacuum sweeper with electric drive, Tact filter cleaning, optional sweeping crescent side brush and Teach System for wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller.
As unique as your requirements: the easily customisable KM 125/130 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with electrohydraulic high container emptying. Even the standard version impresses during corner cleaning with its huge time savings, since the KM 125 requires less than half the number of passes of other machines when sweeping corners. The optional sweeping crescent side brush reduces the effort to a single pass – sweeping corners manually becomes redundant. Thanks to further patents such as Tact filter cleaning, you can work without dust, while defining different user privileges with the Kärcher Intelligent Key System. Obstacles can be negotiated harmlessly, since the main sweeper roller is located between the rear wheels. If wear and tear is detected, the Teach System automatically adjusts the height of the roller, guaranteeing the best possible sweeping results. Different levels of dirt and surfaces can be tackled with the three selectable contact pressures. The selected contact pressure and the wear condition are reliably displayed on the multifunctional display. This version with electric drive also allows use indoors.
Features and benefits
Sweeping crescent side brush
- No more tedious sweeping by hand.
- Cleans in corners in a single pass.
- Removes the need for manual pre-cleaning or multiple passes, thereby saving on costs.
Innovative, highly effective and automatic Tact filter cleaning system
- Consistently clean pores for an optimal cleaning result.
- Automatic cleaning.
- Filter elements with 4x performance.
Teach system
- Automatic roller brush correction according to wear.
- Three contact pressures selectable at the push of a button.
- Less wear and tear in Eco mode.
Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Programmable in 28 different languages.
- Assignment of user rights for machine settings.
- Machine can only be operated with Kärcher Intelligent Key.
Roller brush on rear axle
- Easier to drive over high kerbs.
- Easy roller brush access, brush roller replacement in less than 5 minutes.
- Roller brush can be checked within seconds.
Control panel
- Machine data is shown on the display (e.g. main sweeper roller wear display).
- Colour coding.
- EASY Operation switch for machine start, transport and sweeping function.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Hydraulic
|Drive – Power (V/kW)
|24 / 2,15
|Drive type
|Battery
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|10000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|13600
|Working width (mm)
|880
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1250
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1700
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 4
|Waste container (l)
|130
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|840
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1800 x 1500 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
- Crescent-shaped sweeping side brush
Equipment
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Start-stop system
- Teach system
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Tact filter cleaning
- Multifunction display
- Individual user languages/user rights
- Shared service concept
- Home Base fastening possibility
- Main sweeper roller on rear axle
- Dynamic sweeping
Application areas
- Car parks
- Production systems
- Logistics areas
- Hotels
- Retail
- Storage areas
- Paths