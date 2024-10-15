Vacuum sweeper KM 125/130 R G
The new sweeping concept and the optional sweeping crescent side brush save you time.Tact filter cleaning and Teach system complement the equipment features of this ride-on vacuum sweeper.
Why sweep corners by hand when there's a better way? The KM 125/130 R G ride-on vacuum sweeper with electrohydraulic high container emptying and the optionally available sweeping crescent side brush can clean corners in a single pass. The standard version also impresses compared with other machines with its sweeping concept for cleaning corners, cutting the effort by half. The placement of the main sweeper roller between the rear wheels allows you to safely pass over even large steps, the Teach system monitors wear and tear, the roller automatically adapts to the height and always guarantees the best possible sweeping results. Three contact pressures can be set at the push of a button to accommodate different levels of dirt and types of surfaces. Additional patents and innovations allow you to work without dust (Tact filter cleaning) and to define different user privileges (Kärcher Intelligent Key System). The multifunctional display provides clear menu guidance in 28 languages and displays information on, for example, roller brush wear or the selected roller brush contact pressure.
Features and benefits
Sweeping crescent side brush (optional)
- No more tedious sweeping by hand.
- Cleans in corners in a single pass.
- Removes the need for manual pre-cleaning or multiple passes, thereby saving on costs.
Innovative, highly effective and automatic Tact filter cleaning system
- Consistently clean pores for an optimal cleaning result.
- Automatic cleaning.
- Filter elements with 4x performance.
Teach system
- Automatic roller brush correction according to wear.
- Three contact pressures selectable at the push of a button.
- Less wear and tear in Eco mode.
Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Programmable in 28 different languages.
- Assignment of user rights for machine settings.
- Machine can only be operated with Kärcher Intelligent Key.
Roller brush on rear axle
- Easier to drive over high kerbs.
- Easy roller brush access, brush roller replacement in less than 5 minutes.
- Roller brush can be checked within seconds.
Control panel
- Machine data is shown on the display (e.g. main sweeper roller wear display).
- Colour coding.
- EASY Operation switch for machine start, transport and sweeping function.
Power Plus concept
- Excess power generated in motion is transferred to a battery.
- When driving uphill, the additional power is used for the motor.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Hydraulic
|Drive – Power (kW)
|8,3
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|10000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|13600
|Working width (mm)
|880
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1250
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1700
|Waste container (l)
|130
|Climbing ability (%)
|16
|Working speed (km/h)
|8
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|685
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1800 x 1500 x 1450
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
- Crescent-shaped sweeping side brush
Equipment
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Kärcher Intelligent Key
- Start-stop system
- Teach system
- Power Plus system
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Tact filter cleaning
- Multifunction display
- Individual user languages/user rights
- Shared service concept
- Home Base fastening possibility
- Main sweeper roller on rear axle
- Dynamic sweeping
Videos
Application areas
- Car parks
- Production systems
- Logistics areas
- Hotels
- Retail
- Storage areas
- Paths