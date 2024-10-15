Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G
Petrol-powered, powerful and constructed to be particularly compact and robust, our KM 90/60 R G ride-on vacuum sweeper impresses when working on cleaning applications in outside areas.
Equipped with a powerful petrol engine and an automatic choke for an optimal start response, our KM 90/60 R G ride-on vacuum sweeper provides the ideal conditions for comprehensive cleaning applications outdoors. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system ensures dust-free work and minimises loss of suction. Thanks to the EASY Operation system and its compact construction, the machine is easy to operate and, at the same time, impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability. The practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit also make carrying further cleaning tools easy.
Features and benefits
Robust, compact construction style with pick-up areaBuilt to last, high reliability. Safety and manoeuvrability. Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning machinery can be safely secured and carried on-board.
EASY Operation operating conceptLogical and clear. All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemThe filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Home Base for greater flexibility
- Different practical connections for other accessories.
- Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Drive – Power (kW)
|6,6
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|7200
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|9200
|Working width (mm)
|615
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|900
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1150
|Waste container (l)
|60
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|8
|Filter area (m²)
|4
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|265
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|265
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|266
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 1060 x 1260
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, pneumatically controlled
- Home Base fastening possibility
Videos
Application areas
- Logistic Centers
- Multi-storey car parks
- Warehouses and other indoor applications
- Hotel complexes
- Production halls
- Smaller parks and car parks