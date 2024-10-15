Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G

Petrol-powered, powerful and constructed to be particularly compact and robust, our KM 90/60 R G ride-on vacuum sweeper impresses when working on cleaning applications in outside areas.

Equipped with a powerful petrol engine and an automatic choke for an optimal start response, our KM 90/60 R G ride-on vacuum sweeper provides the ideal conditions for comprehensive cleaning applications outdoors. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system ensures dust-free work and minimises loss of suction. Thanks to the EASY Operation system and its compact construction, the machine is easy to operate and, at the same time, impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability. The practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit also make carrying further cleaning tools easy.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G: Robust, compact construction style with pick-up area
Robust, compact construction style with pick-up area
Built to last, high reliability. Safety and manoeuvrability. Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning machinery can be safely secured and carried on-board.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G: EASY Operation operating concept
EASY Operation operating concept
Logical and clear. All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G: Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Home Base for greater flexibility
  • Different practical connections for other accessories.
  • Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.
Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive Four-stroke engine
Drive – Power (kW) 6,6
Drive type Petrol
Max. area performance (m²/h) 7200
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h) 9200
Working width (mm) 615
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 900
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1150
Waste container (l) 60
Climbing ability (%) 18
Working speed (km/h) 8
Filter area (m²) 4
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 265
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 265
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 266
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1695 x 1060 x 1260

Scope of supply

  • Polyester round filter

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Automatic filter cleaning
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Outdoor use
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, pneumatically controlled
  • Home Base fastening possibility
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G
Videos
Application areas
  • Logistic Centers
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Warehouses and other indoor applications
  • Hotel complexes
  • Production halls
  • Smaller parks and car parks
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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