Our ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp is the first vacuum cleaner which, thanks to the innovative EPP material, weighs only < 4.6 kg (carrying weight on the back) and whose material properties make it ultra-robust as well as durable. With an output of 500 watts, a long battery running time and a 5-litre container, the backpack vacuum cleaner is the first choice anywhere where narrow spaces make cleaning tasks difficult – whether in the cinema, in a plane, on buses and trains, for office cleaning or even on stairs. The ergonomic carrying frame and sophisticated operation, with all important operating functions and additional features controlled via a control panel on the waist strap, as well as easy handling with separate designs for right-handed and left-handed users, make it comfortable and effortless to use. The brushless EC motor is also extremely resistant to wear and tear. Various accessories are supplied as standard. A HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra. When ordering this machine version, please bear in mind that the powerful V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the corresponding charger must be ordered separately.