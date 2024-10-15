Carpet vacuum sweeper CVS 65/1 Bp Pack
Including 36 V lithium-ion battery and battery charger: CVS 65/1 Bp Pack battery-powered carpet vacuum sweeper with efficient, two-step filter system. For medium to large surfaces.
From just one round of vacuuming, our battery-powered CVS 65/1 Bp Pack carpet vacuum sweeper show its strengths, impressing users with cleaning results in no way inferior to those of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. The powerful 36-volt lithium-ion battery facilitates up to 60 minutes of continuous operation and cleaning of around 1,800 m² of carpet area on a single charge. The efficient, two-step HEPA filter system ensures dust-free working, while its low operating noise of just 56 dB(A) also allows for use in noise-sensitive areas. The main sweeper roller on the carpet sweeper can be precisely adjusted to the type of carpet in question. This reduces wear on the rollers, effectively prevents damage to the carpet and makes it possible to clean almost every kind of carpet – from needle fleece and short velour to loop-pile carpets and long velour. A battery and battery charger are also included onboard as standard, as well as a side brush for cleaning corners and edges together with large wheels for easy transport.
Features and benefits
Autonomous battery operation
- Up to 60 minutes of continuous operation on a single battery charge.
- Integrated holder for a second spare battery.
- Large, clearly visible display for remaining running time of the battery in minutes.
Two-step HEPA filter system.
- Automatic prefilter cleaning for dust-free working and outstanding results
- Efficient HEPA filter (99.97% @ 0.3 µm) for clean, particle-free exhaust air.
- Filter box is easy to remove and clean.
Very low operating noise
- For uses in noise-sensitive areas and during normal business hours.
Excellent cleaning results
- Sweeper roller that can be intuitively adjusted with LED display for optimal contact pressure.
- Best cleaning results after just one round of vacuuming.
- Roller brush that can be readjusted in the event of wear and tear.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Working width (mm)
|450
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|625
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Vacuum (mbar)
|1
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Rated input power (W)
|300
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|56
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|7,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|40,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|47
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|980 x 675 x 1070
Scope of supply
- Battery: 36 V / 7.5 Ah Battery Power+ battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
- Accessories bag
Equipment
- Dust class: M
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
Videos
Application areas
- Office buildings
- Hotels
- Airports
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in shopping centres, offices, hotels and airports