Equipped as standard with a telescopic suction tube, a 360 mm wide parquet nozzle, an antistatic bend (with clip system) for reducing electrostatic discharges, infinitely variable suction power control, and a large foot switch – the T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner is fully designed with the needs of professional building service contractors in mind. Comfortable, ergonomic and easy on the back on one hand, and extremely powerful and robust on the other, this vacuum cleaner is also equipped with an extra-strong permanent main filter basket for cleaning with or without a filter bag, as well as a large, impact-resistant container with all-round bumper to protect furniture and other possessions. The 12-metre long, pluggable power cable with its unmistakeable yellow plug helps to make any required cable changes easy, quick and cost-efficient. Cable storage on the device head ensures that the cable is stored safely during transport, while the integrated storage keeps all important accessories safe. A high-quality fleece filter bag is also included in the scope of supply.