Our T 10/1 Adv HEPA dry vacuum cleaner with 10-litre container volume also surprises even experienced professionals with maximum suction power and extremely low operating noise at the same time. The vacuum cleaner generates an impressive 22 kPA vacuum from 700 W power, thus guaranteeing top cleaning results for use in offices, retail, catering establishments or healthcare facilities. At 57 dB(A), it is so quiet that even night-time deployment in hospitals or hotels is easily possible, thus making it perfect for professional building service contractors. The integrated HEPA 14 filter is certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 and retains even tiny particles in the range of only a few micrometres with a separation degree of 99.995%. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are retained nearly completely, guaranteeing the highest level of safety in areas with strict hygiene requirements. Compact, tilt-proof, robust, easy to service and designed with an ergonomic bend, the T 10/1 Adv HEPA impresses with convenient operation using a foot switch, a cable organiser and cable hook, stable parking position for the floor nozzle and fleece filter bag.