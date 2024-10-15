Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Adv HEPA
The compact, ergonomic, tilt-proof and robust T 10/1 Adv HEPA dry vacuum cleaner impresses with low operating noise, a highly effective HEPA 14 filter and easy servicing.
Our T 10/1 Adv HEPA dry vacuum cleaner with 10-litre container volume also surprises even experienced professionals with maximum suction power and extremely low operating noise at the same time. The vacuum cleaner generates an impressive 22 kPA vacuum from 700 W power, thus guaranteeing top cleaning results for use in offices, retail, catering establishments or healthcare facilities. At 57 dB(A), it is so quiet that even night-time deployment in hospitals or hotels is easily possible, thus making it perfect for professional building service contractors. The integrated HEPA 14 filter is certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 and retains even tiny particles in the range of only a few micrometres with a separation degree of 99.995%. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are retained nearly completely, guaranteeing the highest level of safety in areas with strict hygiene requirements. Compact, tilt-proof, robust, easy to service and designed with an ergonomic bend, the T 10/1 Adv HEPA impresses with convenient operation using a foot switch, a cable organiser and cable hook, stable parking position for the floor nozzle and fleece filter bag.
Features and benefits
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter
- For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas.
- High filtration and separation degree of 99.995% withholds tiny particles.
- Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
Very low operating noise of only 57 dB(A)
- Permits vacuuming in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Increases the user comfort.
Very easy servicing
- Simple change of pluggable power cable, even without any prior knowledge.
- Reduces time requirement and service costs.
Durable, robust machine design
- Long service life ensures high efficiency.
- Easy and comfortable to transport and store.
- The robust bumper protects the machine from knocks and bumps.
Large, round, permanent main filter basket made of washable fleece
- Also remains extremely stable for a long time when vacuuming without fleece filter bag.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Operation using foot switch
- No tedious bending down during everyday work.
- Comfortable switching on and off of the vacuum cleaner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 410
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements