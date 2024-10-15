Thanks to the standard HEPA 14 filter with a filtration and separation degree of 99.995 percent, our T 11/1 Classic HEPA dry vacuum cleaner also satisfies the safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas such as doctor's surgeries or hospitals. The filter withholds even tiny particles such as viruses, aerosols and germs in the range of only a few micrometres and is certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 . The robust, very durable and thus extremely economical vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa from 850 W power, thus guaranteeing superb vacuuming results with very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A) at the same time. It can also be used without any problem at any time of the day where noise must be avoided. With a container volume of 11 litres, a weight of only 4.2 kg, a practical carrying handle and the ergonomic bend, the tilt-proof T 11/1 Classic HEPA is very compact, easy to transport and makes possible continuous, fatigue-free work. Accessories such as suction tube and floor nozzle can be conveniently stored on the vacuum cleaner, a fleece filter bag is also supplied.