Our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 with robust impact protection offers a clever concept of motor rating, airflow and 6-way filter system, thus also guaranteeing virtually no changes to the high suction power when the filter bag is full. The work intervals are extended, whereas maintenance effort and costs are reduced. For this, the machine is comfortably operated using a foot switch, has a clever snap-in system at the suction hose for safety when tightening, 2 rubberised wheels and castors for very smooth running and manoeuvrability, as well as an ergonomic, delta-shaped bend for high comfort during long work activities. The T 12/1 is therefore the perfect machine for building service contractors, in offices, catering establishments and retail. Thanks to its low operating noise, the vacuum cleaner can also be used in hospitals and hotels at any time of the day. An integrated cable organiser at the turbine head, a fold-out hinged hook and the parking position for the floor nozzle round off the equipment package. For maximum hygiene, the T 12/1 is available with a high-performance HEPA filter on request.