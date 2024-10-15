Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 eco!efficiency
Energy-efficient, quiet, manoeuvrable, tilt-proof, easy to service and with a high level of user comfort, our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 eco!efficiency impresses in daily use.
Our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 eco!efficiency impresses with high suction power with up to 40 percent lower energy consumption compared to similar machines. Whether it is for cleaning applications in offices, retail, restaurants, but also in particularly noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals or hotels: The powerful and robust dry vacuum cleaner with impact protection impresses with safety against overturning, very smooth running, high manoeuvrability and low operating noise. Even when the filter bag is full, the suction power is almost fully retained thanks to perfectly coordinated motor rating, airflow and 6-way filter system. The foot switch, the clever snap-in mechanism at the suction hose, the parking position for the floor nozzle, a cable organiser integrated at the turbine head – the power cable can also be secured to a fold-out cable hook – as well as the delta-shaped bend ensure simple and comfortable handling. A high-performance HEPA filter is also available for the most demanding applications.
Features and benefits
Saving energy has never been so much fun!
- Low power consumption (500 W).
- Up to 40% energy saving with simultaneously high cleaning performance.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Low noise
- Suitable for use in noise-sensitive areas thanks to low operating noise.
- Night-time cleaning applications are also possible without any problems.
Maintenance-friendly
- Simple, quick replacement of power cable, even without any prior knowledge.
- Reduces time requirement and service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|185 / 18,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|46
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night