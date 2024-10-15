Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 HEPA
Versatile, robust dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 HEPA with superb suction power. It is very quiet and comes with telescopic suction tube, parquet nozzle and HEPA 13 filter.
Thanks to the standard HEPA 13 filter with filtration and separation degree of 99.95 percent, our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 HEPA also satisfies the safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. The filter retains the smallest particles and is certified in accordance with DIN EN 1822:2019. The T 12/1 HEPA offers a clever concept of motor rating, airflow and 6-way filter system, thus also guaranteeing virtually no changes to the high suction power when the filter bag is full. For this, the machine is comfortably operated using a foot switch, has a height-adjustable telescopic suction tube, a parquet nozzle, an ergonomic, delta-shaped bend for high comfort during long work activities, as well as 2 rubberised wheels and castors for very smooth running and manoeuvrability. The T 12/1 HEPA is therefore the perfect machine for building service contractors, the hotel industry, catering establishments and retail. Thanks to its low operating noise, the vacuum cleaner can be easily used at any time of the day. An integrated cable organiser at the turbine head, a fold-out hinged hook and the parking position for the floor nozzle round off the equipment package.
Features and benefits
Highly effective HEPA-13 filter
- Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
- For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas.
- High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles.
Very low operating noise of only 60 dB(A)
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Low operating noise protects the user.
Main filter basket
- Large, washable permanent main filter for optimal dust separation.
- Machine operation is possible both with and without filter bag.
Great ergonomics
- Foot switch for ease of use. No need to bend.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Parquet nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
Application areas
- Perfect for use in offices, surgeries and law firms
- For cleaning in restaurants, canteens or retail
- Suitable in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and hotels