Thanks to the standard HEPA 13 filter with filtration and separation degree of 99.95 percent, our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 HEPA also satisfies the safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. The filter retains the smallest particles and is certified in accordance with DIN EN 1822:2019. The T 12/1 HEPA offers a clever concept of motor rating, airflow and 6-way filter system, thus also guaranteeing virtually no changes to the high suction power when the filter bag is full. For this, the machine is comfortably operated using a foot switch, has a height-adjustable telescopic suction tube, a parquet nozzle, an ergonomic, delta-shaped bend for high comfort during long work activities, as well as 2 rubberised wheels and castors for very smooth running and manoeuvrability. The T 12/1 HEPA is therefore the perfect machine for building service contractors, the hotel industry, catering establishments and retail. Thanks to its low operating noise, the vacuum cleaner can be easily used at any time of the day. An integrated cable organiser at the turbine head, a fold-out hinged hook and the parking position for the floor nozzle round off the equipment package.