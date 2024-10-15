Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
We are updating our existing range of commercial dry vacuum cleaners with the T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner and once again occupying this important market segment with an outstanding top-class model.
The extremely quiet vacuum cleaner combines a high level of ergonomic convenience due to integrated hose, cable and accessory storage and two parking positions for the floor nozzle, with excellent suction power and enormous working radius.
Features and benefits
Highly effective HEPA-13 filterCertified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles.
Very low operating noise of only 60 dB(A)Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Integrated accessory storageThe full integration of the accessories on the rear enables the user to quickly access them in any cleaning situation.
Flexible cable
- The yellow cable is extremely tough, flexible and twist-proof.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|15
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|434 x 316 x 400
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Pluggable power cable: Flexible