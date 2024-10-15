Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA

We are updating our existing range of commercial dry vacuum cleaners with the T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner and once again occupying this important market segment with an outstanding top-class model.

The extremely quiet vacuum cleaner combines a high level of ergonomic convenience due to integrated hose, cable and accessory storage and two parking positions for the floor nozzle, with excellent suction power and enormous working radius.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Highly effective HEPA-13 filter
Highly effective HEPA-13 filter
Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Very low operating noise of only 60 dB(A)
Very low operating noise of only 60 dB(A)
Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Integrated accessory storage
Integrated accessory storage
The full integration of the accessories on the rear enables the user to quickly access them in any cleaning situation.
Flexible cable
  • The yellow cable is extremely tough, flexible and twist-proof.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 220 / 22
Air flow (l/s) 43
Nominal power (W) 700
Container capacity (l) 15
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 15
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 7,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 434 x 316 x 400

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
  • Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction brush
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Integrated power cable organiser
  • Pluggable power cable: Flexible
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
Videos
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Limited