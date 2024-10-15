Designed for particularly high demands on cleaning and area performance, our CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaner is predestined for efficient cleaning of large areas. Whether in offices or showrooms, in hotels and restaurants, in retail or in public buildings: thanks to the extra large working width and the many useful details, carpet cleaning is quick and comfortable. The ergonomic handle with integrated on/off switch fits perfectly in the hand, the low weight of the machine allows fatigue-free work and accessories that are always within reach ensure perfect cleaning results even at edges and in niches. In addition, the optical brush adjustment aid supports an exact adjustment of the brush to the height of the carpet pile. When servicing is required, the innovative power cable quick-change system and the option of tool-free brush replacement significantly reduce the time and costs normally required. And last but not least, the specially developed and patented removal system allows the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags to be changed almost completely dust-free.