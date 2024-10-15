With its 70-litre container, the dual-motor NT 70/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner can vacuum large quantities of wet and coarse dirt. With its high suction power and highly efficient cartridge filter, the vacuum cleaner makes light work of all kinds of dust, liquids and coarse dirt. What's more, the robust vacuum cleaner is fitted with a practical drain hose. The vacuum cleaner offers outstanding mobility thanks to the push handle and extremely robust chassis with metal castors.