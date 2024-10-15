Whether dust, coarse dirt or liquids, the powerful NT 90/2 Me Classic features an extra large 90-litre container for vacuuming large quantities of dirt of all kinds and is characterised by its easy handling. The high-quality, robust dual-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner is fitted with a standard push handle and extra robust chassis with metal castors. The machine is also fitted with a highly efficient cartridge filter and practical drain hose.